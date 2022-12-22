Yoruba Nation struggle: I’m sorry for leaving Ilana when we’re in crisis – Banji Akintoye





…Steps aside, cites old age

By Dapo Akinrefon

Leader of the Yoruba Self-Determination struggle, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide (IOOW), Professor Banji Akintoye, on Thursday, resigned as the leader of the group citing old age.

He, however, handed over the baton of leadership to his former Deputy, Wale Adeniran.

Adeniran had resigned from the executive of the organization in November, citing matters of principle as the reason for his resignation.

Akintoye, a Professor of History, in a statement by the General Secretary of the group, Dr. Tunde Amusat, said he was handling over the mantle of leadership to him (Adeniran), citing old age and weakened body system for his reasons.

The Second Republic Senator apologized that he was resigning from the management of the organization when the movement was in crisis and prayed that Adeniran brings everyone together and resolve all contending issues.

