1 killed, others injured as 40-ft container falls on 3 vehicles in Lagos





By Evelyn Usman

Tragedy struck, yesterday, at the Cele bus stop on the Apapa-Oshodi expressway, after two containers fell off a truck and landed on three vehicles.

One of the drivers in a commercial bus with plate number AKD 489 XZ, who was trapped inside, was killed in the process.

But his passengers and occupants of the two other vehicles, a Toyota Rav 4 with plate number AAA 353 FH and a Highlander SUV with number plate AGL 366 FP, escaped death by the whiskers.

Vanguard gathered that the truck, laden with two unlatched containers, was driving inward Apapa, when it suddenly had a brake failure and in the driver’s bid to use the median to stop the truck, the two containers fell on the moving vehicles, but the commercial bus and the SUV had the worst impact.

Some of the passengers, who managed to escape from the bus, sustained varying degrees of injuries.

One of them, a woman with her three-year-old son, fell in the process of trying to ensure her son was…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper