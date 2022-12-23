Anap poll skewed in favour of Peter Obi’s supporters – APC 





Tinubu, Atiku, Kwankwaso and Obi

The All Progressives Congress, APC has faulted a fresh poll conducted by NOI Polls Limited, saying the poll was skewed to favour the supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

The spokesperson for the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo stated this in a statement on Thursday.

Read also: 2023: APC, LP, PDP disagree over ANAP poll result

According to Keyamo, the new poll commissioned by Anap Foundation led by Atedo Peterside, put Obi ahead of APC’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and two other frontline candidates.

Keyamo maintained that the new poll was “deliberately skewed” to encourage Obi’s supporters whose enthusiasms have waned in recent times.

Keyamo, also faulted the medium through which the poll was conducted.

Anap Foundation had on Wednesday released its second poll concluded in December, which showed that participants and potential voters…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper