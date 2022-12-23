APC remains only option for Nigerians- Gov Bagudu





Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi says the All Progressives Congress (APC) remains the only option for Nigerians.

This is contained in a statement in Abuja on Friday by Badugu’s Special Adviser on Media, Mr Yahaya Sarki.

The governor made the remark at the inauguration of the zonal campaign rally in Yauri, Kebbi south.

He said that his conviction was premised on the fair manner the party’s candidates emerged sequel to transparent and open processes.

Badugu, who is also APC Governors’ Forum Chairman, said this is particularly based on the manner APC’s presidential candidate and his running mate, as well as the state governorship candidate and his running mate emerged .

He said that APC and its leaders were always just and open-minded unlike some of the egocentric and unpatriotic former members who left the party and imposed themselves as candidates and intimidated their perceived weaker party members.

Bagudu said that the APC-led Federal Government…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper