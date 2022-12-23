Cesarean: Pregnant woman’s life in danger as quack doctor stitches womb, urinary tract together





quack doctor, Olalekan at the police station

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Medical doctors at the Ondo state Mother and Child Hospital, Trauma Center, in Ondo town, Ondo state, are battling to save the life of a nine-month-old pregnant woman, operated upon by a quack doctor, Rabiu Olalekan, at a private hospital in Orita Ojo, in Odigbo council area of Ondo state.

The 31-year-old suspect, who was paraded by the state police commissioner, Oyeyemi Oyediran, carried out a Cesarean section on a pregnant woman.

Oyediran said that the suspect “has been parading himself as a Medical Doctor and CMD of Iremide Private Hospital, Orita Ojo, in Odigbo Local Government Area was arrested by a team of Special Intervention Squad when a report of unprofessionalism was reported against him.

” The suspect carried out a caesarian surgery on a pregnant woman (name withheld) who was later rushed to Mother and Child Hospital due to excessive bleeding from her private part, it was discovered that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper