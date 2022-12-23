Dear Bunmi, afraid to tell friends about my failed marriage





A few years ago, my husband left me for another woman. We were only married for four years and we had no children.

I was very upset and found it easier not to tell people, because I knew I’d just start crying. My family lives in another state and I didn’t have any close friends to talk to, at the time.

All my colleagues in the office assume I’m still married, because I’ve never told them any differently.

I used to keep to myself, but I’m now getting more friendly, and I have a special friend I relate to.

My new friends keep inviting me to outings outside work and urge me to bring my husband. As a result, I can’t go to any of these dos.

If I keep on turning them down, they’re going to think I’m not interested in making friends. I want to start living a life that includes happiness and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper