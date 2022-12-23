



The Chief Executive officer of Max Air, Bashir Mangal, is dead. Mangal died in the early hours of Friday, December 23, 2022.

A statement by the media consultant to the airline said: “Inna lillahi wa inna Ilaihi rajiun, this is to announce the death of our beloved brother Alhaji Bashir Barau Mangal Vice Chairman/ CEO Max Air in the early hours of today Friday 23rd December 2022.May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus.”

The post Just in: Max Air CEO, Barau Mangal is dead





Source: Vanguard Newspaper