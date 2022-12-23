Killings: Deploy soldiers to Eha-Amufu, Buhari told





By Joseph Erunke

THE natives of Eha-Amufu of Enugu State have cried out over the incessant attacks, killings and their displacement from their ancestral homes by unknown militia.

To this end they have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to quickly intervene by directing the deployment of soldiers to Eha-Amufu areas of the state.

The Abuja branch of the community, operating under the aegis of Eha-Amufu Peoples Forum, addressing the media, Friday, in Abuja, said the call was based in its belief that it was the “responsibility of the Federal Government to save us Eha -Amufu people from those trying to wipe us off the land we inherited from our forefathers.”

The Chairman of the forum, Dr Ifeanyichukwu Casmir,who presented the position of the group at the news conference, regretted that

“Series of bloody attacks occurred in Eha-Amufu in the past four weeks.”

“The killings and destruction of property on 8th December was high, and the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper