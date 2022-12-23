Man City knock out holders Liverpool in League Cup thriller





Liverpool’s Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez (L) shoots but fails to score during the English League Cup fourth round football match between Manchester City and Liverpool, at the Etihad stadium in Manchester on December 22, 2022. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Nathan Ake’s header proved decisive as Manchester City knocked holders Liverpool out of the League Cup in a dramatic 3-2 win at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

This last-16 clash marked the return to competitive action of two of English football’s heavyweights following the World Cup break and their latest encounter was a high-octane affair.

Premier League champions City twice led through Erling Haaland and Riyad Mahrez, only for Liverpool to waste little time in drawing level thanks to goals from Fabio Carvalho and Mohamed Saleh.

But after Ake made it 3-2 shortly before the hour mark, the visitors were unable to fashion a third equaliser.

City manager Pep Guardiola named six World Cup players in his starting…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper