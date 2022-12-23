Morocco’s Yassine Bounou nominated for ‘FIFA Best’ trophy of the year





By Efosa Taiwo

After an impressive tournament, Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has been nominated as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

The 31-year-old was in solid form for the Atlas Lions as he helped them to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup, the first ever achieved by an African nation in the history of the tournament.

During the tournament, Bounou won two Man of the Match awards as he became the first African goalkeeper to keep three clean sheets in the history of the World Cup.

The Sevilla FC goalkeeper has been listed among the seven candidates for the “The Best” trophy for the best goalkeeper of 2022, awarded by FIFA.

Bounou was named the best goalkeeper in the Spanish Primera La Liga last season adding to his impressive performance at the global football event.

The other six goalkeepers in the running to…





