No division in PDP — Senate caucus

***Says Party working to win more elective positions in the general election

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

THE Senate Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP said yesterday that there was no division in the party ahead of the 2023 general and Presidential elections.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja after the meeting of the PDP Senate Caucus with some Chieftains of the party, Senate Minority leader Senator Phillip Aduda, PDP, FCT assured Nigerians that the PDP was not divided as it was working to win more elective positions in the 2023 general elections.

Senator Aduda said that the meeting was for the party members to evaluate the efficacy of its campaigns in different parts of the country as well as interact with the party’s Presidential candidate and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

Senator Aduda said, “Let me assure you that the party is not divided rather we’re united and we are working in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper