Ondo Polytechnic to become varsity of Management Sciences, Technology





By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo State Government has set up a 7-man committee for the upgrade of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, to University of Management Sciences and Technology.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Pastor Femi Agagu, said that the Council took the decision in compliance with the Federal Government’s directive that all Polytechnics should either be converted to Universities or be affiliated to existing Universities.

The 7- Man committee include: Professor Micheal Favorite – Chairman, Professor Eyitayo Ogunbodede, Barrister Jimoh Ibrahim, Pastor Olufemi Agagu, Dr. Olawunmi Ilawole, Professor Christy Ijagbemi and Mr. Gani Ogundahunsi – Secretary.

Also, on chieftaincy stools, the commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Akinwumi Sowore, stated that the Council also approved about five Chieftaincy Stools in five communities, adding that three of them are warrant chiefs, to enable the ministry commence selections





