‘Respect our privacy’, Basketmouth tells fans after marriage breakup

After bringing to an end his 12-year marriage with his wife, Elsie, Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha popularly known by his stage name Basketmouth has told his fans to respect their privacy.

In a post on his Facebook page on Thursday, the 44-year-old comedian announced the end of his marriage to Elsie.

The couple got married in 2010 and they have three children together, Janelle, Jason, and Maya Okpocha.

Announcing the end of the marriage, Basketmouth said he and his wife will continue to take care of their beautiful children with all care, love and guidance.

He wrote, “As much as it pains me to bring my personnel life to the public space, this is an unavoidable situation.

“After much deliberations, my wife and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage.

"As we move forward separately, we will continue to work together to give our beautiful children all the…





