2 Nigerian soldiers killed in Mali — UN





Two UN Nigerian fallen peacekeepers killed in Mali will be transported to their country after a memorial service by UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali (MINUSMA).

Mr Benjamin Olafaju, Head of Chancery at the Nigeria Permanent Mission to the UN told the News Agency of Nigeria in New York that their bodies would be transported to Nigeria after the ceremony.

The memorial will be held at Parade Ground, MINUSMA headquarters, Bamako at 10.00am on Friday.

Similarly, UN Spokesperson, Mr Stéphane Dujarric confirmed to NAN that the remains of the fallen peacekeepers would be received by the Nigerian Government after the ceremony.

“They will… soon after the memorial ceremony, they will be transported back to their home country, and then it will be up to the Nigerian military and the Nigerian Government to decide on the burial,’’ he said.

Earlier in a statement, through Dujarric, Secretary-General António Guterres condemned an attack…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper