2023: Buhari’ll hand over a secured nation to Nigerians — Army Chief





.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Faruk Yahaya has disclosed that the Nigerian Army is focused on attaining the marching order of President Muhamnadu Buhari to improve the security situation in the country so that he (Buhari) can hand over a better nation to his successor

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of 231 trainees of the 2nd batch of NAOWA Youth Development Project in Abuja,, the COAS said, “Now our security situation is improving and we are not relenting. The marching order, of Mr President, is for us to improve the security situation so that he can hand over a nation better secured.

“That is why we are marching on along with other security agencies. You can see the results and there will be no letdown. All hands are on deck.

“Coupled with the equipment and other enabled weaponry provided by Mr President, and the commitment of the Nigerian army in particular which I command, the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper