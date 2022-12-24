2023: Niger Delta tables demands before Obi





.

Says ‘zone will play a critical role in your govt when you win’

•Nigeria not for to Niger Delta, LP govt will fix the problem, Obi assures

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The leadership of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF has tabled the demand for true federalism among other things before the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi.

PANDEF made the demand at an interactive meeting held on Friday in Yenagoa when Obi visited Bayelsa State in continuation of his presidential campaign.

The group’s demand read to the Labour Party candidate which was signed by Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien,

National Chairman and Dr Godknows B. Igali, Secretary, Board of Trustees, insisted that Obi shows commitment to a true federal structure if elected president of the country.

Senator Essien while presenting the region’s demands told Obi, “when you win you have to protect our interest because the Niger Delta is the region that produces…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper