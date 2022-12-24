AC Milan star, Rafael Leao reveals favourite club in England amid interests





By Efosa Taiwo

AC Milan forward Rafael Leao has revealed his admiration for Premier League club Arsenal amid interests from Manchester City and Chelsea.

Leao has been in splendid form for AC Milan, establishing himself as an integral part of the team since joining them from Lille in 2019.

His dazzling performances coupled with his impressive outing at the just concluded 2022 World Cup have seen him attract interest from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City.

Leao, however, disappointed his suitors as he reiterated his commitment to AC Milan, saying that is his focus presently.

He told RDP Africa, ‘Experience in new league. Yes, in the future…but now, I’m 100% focused on AC Milan – it is a top club and I’m under contract there. I like the city too.

‘I watch many games. This year, I like Arsenal – they’re playing very well.’

Leao has banged in 34 goals in 125 appearances for AC Milan in all competitions, He also has racked up 30 assists in his stint in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper