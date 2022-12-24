Aftermath of insecurity, soaring inflation: It’s bleak, drab Christmas





We can’t even afford new clothes — residents lament

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The times are hard. That is the reality in Nigeria. And it is becoming increasingly clear to everyone that the traditional practices of buying new clothes and shoes during every Christmas and New Year’s celebrations cannot be sustained by the average Nigerian household.

Poverty, hardship, and hunger in the land have combined to weaken the economic power of the average Nigerian household’s ability to perform traditional Christmas practises such as sewing new clothes, buying new shoes, and embarking on visits to loved ones and associates.

Arewa Voice findings indicate that rather than rush out to make new clothes and stockpile new fashion stuff for family members as they used to do, most families have now adjusted to the new reality of patronising used clothes and shoes, as they cannot afford new ones due to hardship in the land. This has left many tailors, fashion designers, and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper