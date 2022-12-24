Amadi to Buhari, NASS: Stop extortion of truck drivers on Owerri/Port Harcourt road





By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- An activist, Paul Amadi, from Owerri North local government area of Imo state, on Saturday called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to intervene on the alleged extortion of truck drivers by some security agencies along Owerri/Port Harcourt road in Imo state.

Amadi made this call while speaking to newsmen in Owerri, on the activities of the security men on the Owerri/Port Harcourt road.

He alleged that the action of the security agencies has continued to cause difficulty and sleepiness nights to motorists and commuters.

According to him, “I realize the level of stress soldiers are under and the sacrifices they make daily, but their actions must, under all circumstances, be within the ambit of the law.

“Soldiers cannot be the ones violating the laws nor take the laws into their hands no matter how they feel. Inappropriate behaviour on their side cannot be condoned and that is what the Nigerian soldiers are yet to be oriented on. They are…





