Anarchists have lost the battle; better dawn awaits Nigeria – Buhari





President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday assured Nigerians that those who sought to violently disrupt the peace of Nigeria had lost the battle, saying better dawn awaited Nigeria in 2023 and beyond.

The president stated this in his 2022 Christmas message describing the celebration as unique.

“It is my last Christmas message as president. Twenty-two weeks from now, this administration will hand over to another.’’

“It is another opportunity to show the rest of the world that Nigeria is indeed ready to consolidate its democratic credentials as has been noted in international circles.

“Let the peace and joy that pervade this period continue well into the new year up to the elections in February and beyond.

“I want to assure Nigerians that those who seek to violently disrupt the peace of our nation have lost the battle.

“Our country is blessed with a wealth of human and material resources. Let’s celebrate our blessings this season with the trust that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper