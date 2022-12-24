Best Christmas wishes to share with your family, friends





By Efosa Taiwo

As Christians around the world gets prepped up for the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, the reason for the season, messages are bound to be shared among Christians all around the world who would be making the most of the celebration.

What to say, how to say it in a way that strikes the message positively and lastingly is sometimes a drag for many

To ease the burden, here are best Christmas wishes for the season:

• Merry Christmas to you and yours. May the festive season fill your life with happiness, love and cheers.

• May your smile shine like the vibrant colours of Christmas ornaments. Merry Christmas to you and your family.

• May you enjoy the warmth of the season with your loved ones. Happy Christmas!

• Wine and dine on this festive day. Love and share with everyone you know. Merry Christmas!

• Cherishing you and the bond we share on this beautiful day. Merry Christmas from my family to yours.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper