Celtic trash St Johnstone 4-1 to restore nine-point lead





Celtic restored their lead on top of the Scottish Premier League table to nine-point after trashing St Johnstone 4-1 on Saturday.

A brace each from Reo Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi were all the league leaders needed to trounce their visitors.

Rangers had closed in on the lead earlier on Saturday with a 1-0 victory over Ross County.

Kyogo’s close-range double followed Hatate’s opener after a defensive calamity from St Johnstone.

The makeshift full-back bagged his second after the break, before Drey Wright netted a consolation.

Celtic substitute David Turnbull was then sent off late on.

However, the midfielder’s high challenge on Remi Matthews came way too late to make any difference to the outcome as St Johnstone remain fifth.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper