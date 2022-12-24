Ebonyi honours late Gen Sani Abacha, others





By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Government has concluded it’s maiden edition of the State Honours Award with over 300 prominent Nigerians from all over the country as recipients.

Among those honoured at the grand finale held Thursday night at the Christian Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki, was former President, Dr GoodLuck Jonathan who received the honour of Grand Commander, Ebonyi Hall of Fame, GCEHF.

The Late Military Head of State, General Sani Abacha was also honoured posthumously as GCEHF for being the instrument for Ebonyi State creation in October 1996. Other honourees included the Chief of Staff to President Mohammadu Buhari, Alhaji Ibrahim Gambari; Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor; two former Governors of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi and Ayo Fayose as well as former Governor of Abia State, Chief Theodore Orji.

Governor Umahi also honoured his predecessors, Chief Martin Elechi and Senator Sam Egwu as well as the first Military…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper