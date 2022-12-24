Family visits Pele at his hospital bedside on Christmas Eve





Family members visited the legendary Pele on Saturday at the Sao Paulo hospital where he is suffering from worsening cancer as well as kidney and heart problems, according to a social media post by his daughter.

Edinho, Pele’s son — who was recently appointed coach of Serie B football club Londrina, based in Parana in the north — arrived on Christmas Eve at the medical center, where he joined his sisters Flavia and Kely Nascimento.

“He arrived,” Kely wrote on her Instagram next to a photo with Edinho, and another with daughters Sophia and Stephany.

The ex-goalkeeper arrived a day after having explained his absence at his father’s side to local media.

“I would like to be present, but I am committed to my mission here. I’m not a doctor, I couldn’t really help much,” he said in an interview published on Friday by the daily Estadao.

That same day, Kely shared a photo of herself hugging her 82-year-old father in the hospital with the caption…





