Let’s prevent our children from social media drama, May Edochie cautions Yul





“This is also a passionate appeal to put an END to the constant “show” on the social media space where our kids are growing into unless it is absolutely necessary. Let’s prevent our lovely children from all the incessant drama series that might take a toll on them directly or indirectly amongst their peers.” May Edochie

Wife of actor Yul Edochie, May, has insisted that she can’t be cajoled into accepting polygamy, which she says goes against her beliefs, faith, and values.

May’s reiteration of rejecting polygamy is a direct reply to the public apology her husband recently tendered to her over his decision to marry a second wife.

Yul, who in April announced that he and fellow actor, Judy Austin, were married and had a son together, had on Wednesday took to his Instagram page to pen a long apology to his first wife, May for that action.

Saying that he had apologised to May many times, the actor again appealed to his first wife for forgiveness and assured…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper