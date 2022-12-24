MASSOB faults Buhari over Eastern railway project





By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has hit the Federal Government of Nigeria, over the alleged cancellation of the reconstruction of the Eastern Railway project by the federal government.

The leader of MASSOB, Uche Madu, stated this in a statement to newsmen in Owerri, on Friday.

MASSOB disagreed with the federal government on the excuse that the railway construction was cancelled because the youths in Abia state were harassing the workers of the construction company was not true. The Igbo group added that even the construction company (China Civil Engineering and Construction Company) did not have staff in Abia staff.

According to the Igbo group, “The leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra ( MASSOB) have disagreed and lambasted the Nigeria Federal government on their resolution to cancel the reconstruction of the Eastern Railway project with an excuse…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper