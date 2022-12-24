Ohafia War Dance: Cultural heritage that makes Ohafia unique





By Prisca Sam-Duru

Once the name Ohafia is mentioned, what comes to mind immediately is the group of traditional dancers whose leader carries a supposed basket of human heads on his head. The traditional warrior-like dancers celebrate the human heads, as champions do after winning trophies.

Actually, considering the activities of the ancestors of the Ohafia people and how success was measured in their period, the human heads were considered the biggest trophy any warrior could win.

Killing and cutting off the head of one’s enemy during war were seen as the worst form of defeat, hence, the pride that followed a brave warrior. There is, the example of the Biblical David and Goliath. The Philistines were not just shamed by the little boy named David because their leader, Goliath was defeated but he was also killed and his head taken by the winner. 1Samuel v 49-51.

Brief History of Ohafia

According to history, Ohafia people are said to have emigrated from…





