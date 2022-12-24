Photos: APGA kicks as hoodlums attack its Coordinator, supporters in Ebonyi





Ebonyi APGA Coordinator, Mr. Ikenna Eze

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki – The All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Saturday condemned the attack unleashed on one of its Coordinators, Mr. Ikenna Eze and some of the supporters of the Party at Ugwulangwu community in Okposi, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The attack was alleged to have been masterminded by some overzealous hoodlums under sponsorship of a Council boss (names withheld) in the State.

Read also: Delta APGA condoles with PDP over loss of chieftain, driver

The Party further called on Security agencies to immediately arrest the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

Disclosing this in a statement, the APGA Publicity Secretary, Ebonyi State, Mr. Nwanchor Chibuike Nwanchor added that the Campaign office of the Party at Ugwulangwu was also destroyed as some materials belonging to APGA were taken away by thugs.

According to the statement: “The attention of the All Progressive Grand Alliance in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper