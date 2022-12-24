Police foil bank robbery, smash 9-man gang in Calabar





By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Cross River state police Command on Saturday foiled a bank robbery while smashing a 9-man armed robbery gang terrorising residents of some areas in Calabar, the state capital.

Vanguard gathered the suspected bank robbery syndicate has been carrying out their nefarious operations around EPZ, Harbor road, Ikot Ansa as well as Esuk Utan.

A security source who didn’t want his name in Print told Sunday Vanguard that the suspects infiltrated an old-generation bank ( name withheld) with the intent of carrying out a robbery.

“Based on credible intelligence the Suppl in charge of EPZ ( Export Processing Zone) mobilized a tactical team and stormed the bank apprehending four out of the nine suspects.

“They include Joshua Samuel 22 Innocent Edom 20, Samuel Okon, 28, and Mohammed Salisu 29, these were the ones who were carrying out espionage ( surveillance) for the remaining five armed men outside waiting to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper