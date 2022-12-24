‘Politics not dirty game’, Lalong calls for Christians participation





By Efosa Taiwo

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has called on the Christian community in Nigeria to participate more in politics, stressing it is not a dirty game as being made to believe.

Lalong made this known in a statement by his spokesman, Dr Macham Makut, on Saturday, when he hosted northern Christian leaders in Jos, the state capital.

The governor called on Christian leaders to make demands from candidates vying for political offices.

According to Lalong, this was necessary because anyone with the mandate to rule from God, must work in the interest of all Nigerians and that includes the Christian community.

He said, “This is why we must work harder towards mobilising our brothers and sisters to actively participate in the political process so as to not only decide who leads them, but also have a say on the table when decisions are being taken. We can no longer afford to treat politics as a dirty game thereby…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper