Rangers beat Ross County 1-0 to close gap on Celtic





By Biodun Busari

Rangers beat Ross County 1-0 at Victoria Park, Dingwall on Friday in the Scottish Premiership courtesy a goal from John Lundstram in 35 minutes.

The win made Rangers narrow the gap between the league leaders, Celtic to six points last night.

Celtic, however, are leading St. Johnstone on Saturday to extend their lead to 9 points on the log.

The victory was third in a row under Michael Beale.

George Harmon was denied from close range by goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin.

But County rarely threatened thereafter as Rangers ground their way to another three points under their new manager.

“It lacked the drama of the last two games,” Beale said. “But I’m absolutely delighted with that.”

“We looked a bit tired at times and we weren’t as sharp in the final third, but it was pretty comfortable if I’m honest.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper