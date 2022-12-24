Ummu’s murder: Court summons medical officers, deceased’s mother, police constable





By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Kano State High Court presided over by Justice Sanusi Ado Ma’aji has summoned some Medical personnel attached to the state government-owned facility, Murtala Muhammad Specialist hospital who were purported signatories to a medical report tendered before the court in the ongoing trial of the Chinese national, Geng Quanrong who alleged killed his Nigerian lover, Ummukulsum Sani Buhari.

Justice Ma’aji summoned the hospital’s Chief Medical Director and Chief Medical Officer to appear before the court over the controversy that trialled the medical report which the Defence Counsel, Bar. Mohammed Dan’azumi objected to it, alleging that the document is not the original copy as it appeared fabricated or forged.

The Judge also ordered the recall of the deceased’s mother, Fatima Zubairu and Police Constable, Aminu Halilu whom the Prosecution counsel presented before the court as PW 1 and 6th respectively for cross-examination and went further to order…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper