Why I won’t miss Aso Rock – Buhari





President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammdu Buhari said he will not miss Aso Rock much because he is being harassed, noting that his efforts to make the country better is not good enough and appreciated by some people.

Buhari made this assertion while speaking at a private dinner organised by his family and very close associates on Friday, to celebrate his 80th birthday tagged “Celebrating A Patriot, a Leader, an Elder Statesman.”

When asked what he (Buhari) will miss about the presidency when he leaves, Buhari said: “I wonder if I am going to miss much. I think I’m being harassed. I believe I’m trying my best but still my best is not good enough.

“Because there are people around that think that they can intimidate me to get what they want instead of going through certain systems to earn whatever they want to earn. And they are some people who…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper