2023: Funke Akindele takes ambition to God at Celestial church





The Lagos State Peoples’ Democratic Party’s (PDP) gubernatorial running mate candidate Mrs Funke Akindele, on Sunday, presented her ambition to God for a successful election in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

Akindele, also known as Jennifer (stage name), embarked on the Imeko pilgrimage on Saturday in the early hours of Sunday prayed for by the church.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Imeko (Ogun) reports that Imeko the revered home town of the late Pa SBJ Oshoffa, the founder of the church, is believed by worshippers as a holy temple, where prayers are answered quickly by God.

It is believed especially among celestial worshippers that the spirit of Oshoffa facilitates prayers made in the camp referred to as Holy Michael.

The 6-day programme that started on Tuesday ended on Sunday with relief for worshippers who emptied their physical, emotional and spiritual burdens in varying supplications on the altar.

Akindele, the deputy guber hopeful, said…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper