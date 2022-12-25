2023: Tinubu has done well for Igbos, deserves support — Gbajabiamila





Speaker of the House of Representatives ,Rep Femi Gbajabiamila says the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) , Sen. Bola Tinubu will serve the interests of all parts of Nigeria if elected in 2023.

Gbajabiamila made the statement on Saturday in Lagos, while speaking at the Surulere Constituency 2 APC Town Hall meeting.

He said the APC presidential candidate was passionate about the development of Nigeria, adding he would care for all the peoples of the country, if elected.

“One thing I can assure all Nigerians is that when Asiwaju Bola Tinubu becomes the president of this country, he will be president for all.

“He will care for the Yoruba people, he will care for South South , he will care for the Igbos, he will care for the Nupes and the northerners.

“He is the only candidate that has proven himself well.He has the capacity and will deliver”, Gbajabiamila said.

The Speaker particularly appealed to Igbos to invest their votes in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper