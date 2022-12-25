Afghanistan: Taliban bans women from working for NGOs





An order by the Taliban banning women from working for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) has been condemned by the United Nations, which said the move violated fundamental rights.

The Islamist rulers justified the move by saying female NGO staff had broken dress codes by not wearing hijabs.

The decree comes just days after female students were banned from universities.

The US Secretary of State also criticised the move saying it would be “devastating for the Afghan people”.

Female Afghan NGO workers acting as the main earners in their household told the BBC of their fear and helplessness.

One asked: “If I cannot go to my job, who can support my family?” Another breadwinner called the news “shocking” and insisted she had complied with the Taliban’s strict dress code.

A third woman questioned the Taliban’s “Islamic morals”, saying she would now struggle to pay her bills and feed her children.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper