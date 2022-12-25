Atiku assures Nigerians of fuel queue-free Christmas 





Atiku Abubakar

…says voting APC is reinforcing failure

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has promised Nigerians that they will not spend their next Christmas queuing for petrol at filling stations if he is voted President come February.

Atiku said this in his Christmas message signed on his behalf by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, late on Saturday.

Read also: Lai desperate to revive dead career -Atiku-Okowa Campaign

He noted that the All Progressives Congress-led regime has set a new record of the longest petrol scarcity in the history of Nigeria.

Shaibu invited Nigerians to recall that the latest round of petrol scarcity started in January 2022 on account of the importation of dirty petrol high in methanol.

According to him, the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, explained at the time that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper