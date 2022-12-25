Bagudu swears-in acting Chief Judge





L-R: Newly appointed Acting Chief Judge of Kebbi State, Justice Umar Abubakar, and Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State shortly after swearing-in at Government House, Birnin Kebb.

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has sworn-in Justice Umar Abubakar as Acting Chief Judge of the state.

Speaking shortly after the oath administration on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi, Bagudu charged the appointee to consolidate on the successes recorded by his predecessor.

“Let me start by congratulating Justice Umar Abubakar for being sworn-in today as the Acting Chief Judge of Kebbi State following the retirement with effect from tomorrow of Justice Suleiman Muhammad Ambursa.

“Justice Ambursa had a long and illustrious career but anything that has a beginning shall surely have an end. He has contributed his best to our state and we thank him well and pray God will continue to guide and protect him.

“We pray the Acting Chief Judge shall continue in the manner Kebbi State Judiciary is known…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper