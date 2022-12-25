Christmas ceremonies begin in Holy Land





Christians from all over the world celebrated Christmas, the festival marking the birth of Jesus Christ, in the Holy Land on Saturday.

The traditional Christmas procession arrived in Bethlehem in the afternoon.

The procession to Bethlehem had set off from Jerusalem at noon (1000 GMT), led by the head of the Catholic Church in the Holy Land, Pierbattista Pizzaballa.

He covered the last part of the way to the site where Jesus is believed to have been born in Bethlehem on foot.

Once there, he was received by Christian representatives.

Tens of thousands of visitors are expected over the Christmas holidays, far more than in the past two years when coronavirus restrictions were in place.

The Israeli Tourism Ministry said it expected at least 120,000 pilgrims from all over the world.

A huge Christmas tree with a star on top adorns the square in front of the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, now a small town in the West Bank.

In his Midnight Mass sermon,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper