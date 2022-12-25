Don Jazzy releases 5th episode of Don Jazzy Radio





By Ayo Onikoyi

Apple Music has announced that Afrobeats legendary producer, entrepreneur, and Mavin Records founder, Don Jazzy has released the fifth episode of his monthly radio series on Apple Music 1 called Don Jazzy Radio.

In Episode 5 titled, “From Naija with Vibes”, Don Jazzy explores the rich musical heritage of Nigerians in the diaspora, recent noteworthy collaborations, and the ties these artists have to home.

“This episode is close to my heart as it touches on my fellow Nigerians doing this music and how well the music has been. Afrobeats and hip-hop is always a good mix and with Blaqbonez in the studio, the conversation got even more interesting,” Don Jazzy tells Apple Music.

Alongside his co-host, Mavin’s DJ Big N, Don Jazzy interviews Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez and gives us a taste of his sound playing the racy “Commander” and nostalgic “Back in Uni”, while also spinning tracks from Skepta & Rema, Rotimi, Crayon, Ladipoe and…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper