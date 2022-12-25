Gov Umahi sanctions APC for contravening order on campaign venues





.

Ebonyi’s Gov. David Umahi has ordered that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state pays a fine of N5 million for contravening the provisions of the state’s Executive Order 3 of 2022.

Executive Order 3 prohibits political parties from using public places such as schools, parks, and markets among others for political activities without seeking and obtaining due clearance from the state government.

The order, signed by the governor in November, also prohibits political parties from using critical infrastructures for pasting posters without obtaining state’s clearance,

The order for the fine imposed on the APC in the state is contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Uchenna Orji on Sunday in Abakaliki.

He stated that Gov. Umahi was saddened by parties’ continuous pasting of posters on electric poles, meridians, concrete roads, and on flyover bridges.

“These parties include the APC, the Peoples…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper