Gunmen kill fish farmer in Ogun, disappear with his tricycle





Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state.

By James Ogunnaike, Ogun

A 32-year old Amos Oyemachi member of Yemule-Ikangba-Agoro Fish Farmers Association in Ijebu-Ode area of Ogun state, who augmented his fishing business with operation of tricycle business has been murdered, while his newly bought tricycle was taken away.

The Chairman of the Yemule-Ikangba-Agoro Fish Farmers Association, Comrade Lazarus Okole, made the this disclosure while briefing newsmen in Ikangba, Ijebu Ode on Saturday.

Read also: Abiodun appoints 5 new permanent secretaries

Following the incident, fish farmers around Ikangba-Agoro road in Odogbolu local government area of the state have pleaded with the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun to fix the Ikangba-Agoro-Ijebu Ode road, saying that the deplorable condition of the road now serves as incentive for criminals to operate at will on the road.

Okole who spoke through, Nicholas Eko, the spokesman of the association, disclosed that the poor…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper