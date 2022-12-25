Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germain reach contract agreement





Argentina captain Lionel Messi has reached an “agreement in principle” to renew his contract at Paris St-Germain, says BBC Sport’s Guillem Balague.

Messi, 35, who led Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar, is out of contract at the French club in June 2023.

Earlier this week Barcelona president Joan Laporta said he “would love” Messi to return to the Spanish club where he spent 21 years.

But Balague says Barca have not approached Messi about a return.

He will sign a one-year deal with the option of another year and the agreement has come after four months of talks between PSG director of football Luis Campos and Messi’s father Jorge.

That was followed by a key meeting in Doha with PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

“It is practically all agreed with PSG,” says European football expert Balague.

“Barcelona have not approached him or his dad to offer anything.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper