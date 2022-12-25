Love is not blind, Rosy Meurer gushes over hubby, Tonto Dikeh’s ex





By Ayo Onikoyi

One man’s poison, they say, is another’s meat. This should be the music playing in the background as actress Rosy Meurer celebrates wedding anniversary with her hubby, Olakunle Churchill who was once momentarily married to controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh.

She penned an emotional message on the occasion to who she describes as “King of my heart”.

“They say love is blind, I disagree. Infatuation is blind, love is all seeing and accepting. Love is seeing all the flaws and blemishes and accepting them. Love is accepting bad habits and mannerisms and working around them. Love is recognizing all the fears and insecurities and knowing your role is to comfort. Relationships last not because they were destined to last.

Relationships last long because two people made a choice to keep it, fight for it and work for it. Thank you @olakunlechurchill for making this choice with me,” she writes on her verified Instagram page.

Adding: “Happy…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper