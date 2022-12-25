NPA MD, Koko, raises alarm over blackmail





.

By Charles Kumolu

Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority, Mohammed Koko, has raised the alarm over what he described as a campaign of calumny against him and his family, saying he won’t succumb to mischief.

He explained that some faceless persons under the cloak of Civil Society Organisations ,CSOs, have resorted to blackmail, using a section of online media.

Koko, who said this in a statement, said he has never been indicted or convicted by any court, saying his integrity as well as dedication and fidelity to the rules of public administration influenced the decision of the Federal Government to promote him from the rank of Executive Director Finance and Administration to Chief Executive Officer of NPA.

His words: “In the past two years, in a desperate bid to defame and extort me, some faceless individuals under the cloak of unknown Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have resorted to blackmail, using the instrumentality of a section of online media to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper