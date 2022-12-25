Ortom urges Nigerians to restore country’s hope, dignity with PVCs





Governor Ortom, ex governor Suswam and family members at the Church service in Makurdi

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has urged Nigerians to use their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, to restore hope and dignity to the country in 2023

He said the people owe themselves the responsibility of ensuring that they arm themselves with PVCs to vote only credible and trusted leaders in that election.

The Governor gave the charge on Sunday at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Gboko Road, Makurdi while delivering his goodwill message at a church service to mark this year’s Christmas celebration.

He stated that the country was going through pains, hardship, economic and security woes because those who were elected to lead the country at various levels had failed to live up to their responsibility.

He noted that “the 2023 elections is the only opportunity we have. So those who are yet to collect their PVCs, please, I beg you in the name of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper