PFN President calls for prayer for Nigeria





By Sam Eyoboka

THE Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has called on all Nigerians to continue to keep Nigeria in their prayers, assuring them that whatever the challenges of the moment might be, only the word of God concerning Nigeria will prevail.

In a Christmas message by the National President of the PFN, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, he expressed appreciation to God for his grace and benevolence towards his people and the privilege of another Christmas celebration. “Christmas is not just another celebration; it is a reminder of the goodness of God and fulfilment of his promise of redemption. It speaks to hope, joy and a new beginning, reminding us that no matter how long it takes to manifest, God’s plan will never fail nor falter.”

While commiserating with families and victims of terrorist and violent attacks in different parts of the country, the National President of the PFN prayed for comfort and strength for them at this time. He called on the Government…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper