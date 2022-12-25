Police, protesters clash in Paris over shooting that killed three





By Biodun Busari

Clashes have broken out between protesters and police in central Paris on Saturday, as members of the local Kurdish community swarmed the streets to demand for justice.

The protest was hinged on fatal shooting that killed three people and injured three people as well on Friday at a Kurdish cultural center

CNN reports that the demonstrators are burning properties on the streets and police have deployed their operatives to quell the tension.

The riots, which are ongoing, are taking place in the area near Place de la République in the heart of the French capital, near the Ahmet-Kaya Kurdish cultural center, the site of Friday’s shooting.

The attack had a possible racist undertone as it happened at the cultural center on Rue d’Enghien in central Paris Friday.

All three victims who lost their lives were Kurds, the center’s lawyer confirmed.

