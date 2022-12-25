Rep member visits Edo IDP, pledges electricity to facility 





By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE lawmaker representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Dennis Idahosa has visited the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Uhogua, Ovia North East local government area where he donated several food items and revealed that the extension of electricity from the national grid to the camp has begun.

He donated food items running into millions of naira to the IDP and expressed regret that it has taken years for the camp to be connected to the national grid.

He said the connection when completed, would save the facility the huge amount being spent on diesel to power their generator and such resources could be channelled into other purposes.

He said the food items was meant to cushion the biting effect of inflation, as well as provide the displaced persons something to enjoy for the yuletide.

Idahosa said “It is a huge camp and without support from well meaning individuals and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper