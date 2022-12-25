Three foreign NGOs stop work in Afghanistan after Taliban ban on women staff





Afghan burqa-clad women travel in a vehicle along the road in Kandahar on December 25, 2022. (Photo by Naveed Tanveer / AFP)

Three foreign aid groups announced on Sunday they were suspending their operations in Afghanistan after the country’s Taliban rulers ordered all NGOs to stop women staff from working.

Their announcement prompted warnings from a top UN official in Afghanistan and from NGOs that humanitarian aid would be hard hit.

“We cannot effectively reach children, women and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without our female staff,” Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE said in a joint statement.

“Whilst we gain clarity on this announcement, we are suspending our programmes, demanding that men and women can equally continue our lifesaving assistance in Afghanistan.”

Saturday’s order issued by the ministry of economy drew swift international condemnation.

The ban is the latest blow against women’s rights.

Less than a week ago,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper